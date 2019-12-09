New Zealand volcano popular with tourists erupts, injuries feared

File photo taken on November 29, 1999 shows New Zealand's most active volcano on White Island in the Bay of Plenty giving off dense plumes of steam and gas. (Photo: AFP)

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Wellington: New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before.

The country's National Emergency Management Agency, said a "moderate volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano.

Cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed more than half a dozen people walking inside the rim at 2:10 pm local time (0110 GMT), before images went dark when the eruption occurred minutes later.

The local mayor said he feared there had been "injuries" in the eruption.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates