New Zealand volcano popular with tourists erupts, injuries feared

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 10:20 IST | AFP | New Zealand

The country's National Emergency Management Agency, said a 'moderate volcanic eruption is occurring at White Island and is hazardous in the immediate vicinity of the volcano'.

File photo taken on November 29, 1999 shows New Zealand's most active volcano on White Island in the Bay of Plenty giving off dense plumes of steam and gas. (Photo: AFP)
Wellington: New Zealand's White Island volcano erupted suddenly on Monday, prompting fears for a group of visitors seen walking on the crater floor moments before.

Cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed more than half a dozen people walking inside the rim at 2:10 pm local time (0110 GMT), before images went dark when the eruption occurred minutes later.

The local mayor said he feared there had been "injuries" in the eruption.

