New Zealander Trent Boult leaves Sri Lankan players in splits

Trent Boult with the ball stuck in his helmet. (Pic/ ICC Twitter)

New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult provided one of the highlight moments of the match. However, the moment was not with the ball in hand but with the ball in the helmet.

During Day 1 of the Galle Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, Trent Boult was at the crease, facing Lasith Embuldeniya during the 82nd over of the New Zealand innings. Trent Boult, known for his lower-order batting capabilities tried to sweep the bowler but the ball ricocheted off Boult't bat and got stuck in his helmet.

Trent Boult missing where the ball went started looking here and there which left the Sri Lanka players in splits on the ground. The ball was eventually taken out of the helmet and play resumed after checking Trent Boult’s condition for any injuries or concussions.

Suranga Lakmal's four-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka to restrict Kiwis at a score of 249. Blackcaps resumed their innings from 203/5 and could only be able to add 46 runs to the scoreboard.

Ross Taylor failed to add a single run under his name and departed at the score of 86. After the fall of Taylor's wicket, tailenders too departed early at regular intervals. Kiwis were bundled out for 249.

With inputs from ANI

