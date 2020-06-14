New Zealand's Alan Burgess is now oldest living first-class cricketer

With the passing away of Vasant Raiji, the oldest living first-class cricketer in the world is now New Zealand's Alan Burgess (born May 1, 1920). Burgess appeared in 14 FC matches, mostly for Canterbury from 1940 to 1952 as an all-rounder.

He didn't know about his latest status until this reporter informed him about it on Saturday morning.

From his retirement home in Rangiora, he said: "I'm amazed, I was just sitting here, minding my own business and I got this news. My condolences to the Raiji family! Getting selected to play for the NZ forces team and playing at Lord's was the highlight. One minute I was in the army and the next I was playing cricket at Lord's."

