New Zealand's All Blacks Rugby team takes dig at ICC boundary rule

In the Cricket World Cup 2019 final, hosts England lifted their maiden trophy after they were awarded a win on the basis of a superior boundary count than New Zealand in the match.

New Zealand's All Blacks rugby team took a dig at the International Cricket Council's boundary count rule after pulling off a draw against South Africa in a Test.

The match was tied on scores after both teams played out their regular 50 overs which led to a Super Over between the two teams. But to everyone's amazement, the Super Over was tied as well on equal scores. England players celebrated as they won the match due to scoring 26 boundaries in comparison to New Zealand's 17 boundaries.

Following the final of the Freedom Cup between the New Zealand's national rugby team and the South Africa Springboks at the Westpac Stadium here, the All Blacks took to Twitter and posted, "No count back on boundaries in Wellington. It's a draw. Thanks for an epic Test @Springboks. #NZLvRSA #BACKBLACK."

In the Freedom Cup, the All Blacks and the South African Springboks shared the trophy after the two teams ended with a 16-16 draw.

And, in the Cricket World Cup final at Lord's, both New Zealand and England scored 241 runs in their allotted 50 overs and sent the match into a super over. The super over too ended in a tie with both teams having scored 15 runs each.

The ICC's tie-breaker rule then helped England claim their maiden World Cup title with a superior boundary count.

The cricketing fraternity criticised the ICC rule with many calling for a change in rule to avoid such an unfair decision in the future.

A lot of fans and cricket experts suggested that the World Cup should have been shared between the two teams after the Super Over ended in a tie.

