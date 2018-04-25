Newborn bobbitised by quack in Jharkhand, dies

The quack, to prove himself "true", bobbitised the newborn and said a baby girl was born





A newborn has died in Jharkhand's Chatra district after he was bobbitised by a quack to prove his "sex determination test" correct, officials said on Wednesday.

According to police, Gudia Devi, who was into the eighth month of pregnancy, was admitted to a nursing home in Jaiprakash Nagar in Chatra district on Tuesday. A quack Anuj Kumar, claiming to be doctor, conducted ultrasound of the woman. Kumar told her husband Anil Panda she had a "baby girl" in her womb. However, the woman gave birth to a boy on Tuesday night.

The quack, to prove himself "true", bobbitised the newborn and said a baby girl was born. The infant died.

The woman's mother, who saw everything, created an uproar at the nursing home. Kumar, however, tried to settle the issue. Later, he managed to escape.

Police reached the nursing home on Wednesday and sent the newborn's body for post-mortem, and also launched an operation to arrest the quack.

According to police, the nursing home was operating illegally. The state government had already issued an order to shut the nursing home.

