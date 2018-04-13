Newborn girl found abandoned in temple in Rajasthan

A newborn girl was on Friday found abandoned at a temple in this district, the police said today. The infant aged around 10 days, wrapped in a piece of cloth, was found by the locals near the gate of the temple, following which they informed the police.

The infant was taken to a community heath centre of Buhana, where medical officer Dr Mahendra Singh said that the baby was healthy. Police said efforts are on to identify and locate her parents.

