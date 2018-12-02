Newborn's body found in canal in New Delhi

national

The child was taken to the GTB hospital where he succumbed to injures during treatment

The body of a newborn was found in a canal in North Delhi's Inderlok area on Saturday, police said. The body was spotted by a passerby who informed police about it around 9.40 am, following which a team was sent to the spot, they added.

The body of a two-day-old male baby was found in the canal. The body was shifted to the Subzi Mandi mortuary, a senior police officer said. Police said a case was registered at the Sarai Rohilla police station and the matter is being probed.

They said they are scanning footage from CCTV cameras installed in nearby areas to trace the accused. In another incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old boy died after he allegedly fell from the third floor of his house in Northeast Delhi's Jafrabad on Saturday, police said.

They said they were informed about the incident around 7.30 am. During investigation, police learnt that the child was playing near the window when he accidentally fell, a senior police officer said. The child was taken to the GTB hospital where he succumbed to injures during treatment, he said. Further investigation is underway, police said.

