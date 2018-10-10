Newest member on Pune police team is high-tech mobile-robot

national

If the object is a bomb, Daksh can defuse it with its water jet disrupter. It has a shotgun, which can break open locked doors, and can scan cars for explosives

Daksh is an indigenously created bomb disposal robot

The Pune city police have acquired an electrically powered and remotely controlled robot, Daksh, used by the Army and central paramilitary forces to locate, handle and destroy hazardous objects safely. Daksh has been designed and developed by Research and Development Establishment (Engineers) [R&DE (E)], Pune. It is the first indigenously developed unmanned vehicle or mobile-robot in the country.

Chief cop says

On Tuesday, Pune police commissioner Dr K Venkatesham said, "This is the latest member of our team, ROV-DAKSH, a remotely operated robot, created by DRDO, Pune, for bomb disposal. Daksh will be serving the city with us for the next six months. More like TechnologyOnDuty."

Commissioner Venkatesham tweeted about it on social media. Pune city has witnessed three bomb blasts: the German Bakery blast on Feburary 13, 2009, the serial blast on JM Road on August 1, 2010 and the Vishrambaug police station blast in July 11 , 2014. Using its robotised arm, Daksh, can lift a suspect object and scan it using its portable X-ray device. If the object is a bomb, Daksh can defuse it with its water jet disrupter. It has a shotgun, which can break open locked doors, and can scan cars for explosives.

