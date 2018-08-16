Newly-inducted BJP leader arrested for sexual assault

crime

A BJP leader here has been arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of the secretary of an NGO ran by him, police said yesterday.

Baban Yadav was arrested late yesterday following an FIR lodged by the secretary of Buddha Society Seva Foundation, an NGO which he ran, under sections relating to assault and rape, Station House Officer of Digha police station S N Singh told PTI-Bhasha.

He said Yadav has been sent to jail. Yadav, a small-time Bhojpuri movie actor, had joined the BJP recently. Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Devesh Kumar issued a statement declaring Yadavs expulsion from the party.

