Newly married man crushes wife's skull and burns her body over dowry!

Bareilly: In a shocking incident of brutality coming to light from Uttar Pradesh, a newly married man allegedly killed his wife and burned her body in a village in the Badaun district. Police said that the accused, a resident of Kasganj, had smashed wife's skull before burning her body near Sahaswan's Kotalnagla village in the Badaun district.

According to Mirror Now News, the accused Rohit Kumar, 25, confessed to the police about his crime saying that he was not quite satisfied with the treatment meted out to his family members on his wedding and was also not happy with the dowry that he had received.

In order to vent out his anger, Kumar called his wife and had asked her to meet him near the Satellite bus stand and took her to a secluded area and buried his wife's body after crushing her skull and burning her body. He switched off her mobile phone after meeting her.

The heinous crime saw the light of the day when the woman's father, Chandra Pal filed a missing complaint with the police. As per the complaint, his daughter came to visit him on Tuesday at his home in Jogi Navada, which falls under Baradari police station. However, she left after receiving a phone call from her husband.

Acting on the complaint, the Superintendent of Police Abhinandan Singh tried contacting Kumar but his mobile phone was switched off. Upon tracing the call records of the deceased, the police also discovered that the last call was from her husband.

As per reports, the police successfully tracked the accused and arrested him on Thursday evening. He was in Delhi, where he is employed with a courier company. The accused had made attempts to escape during which he was injured. Currently, he is undergoing treatment.

The Superintendent added that the police have filed an FIR against Kumar under Section 302 for murder and Section 201 for causing the disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender of the IPC.

