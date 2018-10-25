Newly married man held for impregnating minor girl in Coimbatore

crime

The parents then filed a complaint, following which the man was arrested under the POCSO act, they said

Representational picture

A newly married man was arrested Wednesday on charges of impregnating a teenaged girl after promising to marry her, police said. The painter, who got married only last week, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Police said her parents took her to a hospital after she complained of frequent stomach pain. Tests there revealed that she was four months pregnant.

On being questioned, the girl said that the painter, their neighbour, had a physical relationship with her after promising to marry her. The parents then filed a complaint, following which the man was arrested under the POCSO act, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever