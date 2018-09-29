Newly wed woman gang raped by husband's relatives, tantrik several times

crime

She was gang-raped by her husband's relatives and a 'tantrik' several times after administering some intoxicating substance

Representational Image

In a shocking case, a newly married woman in Haryana's Yamunanagar was gang-raped by her husband's relatives and a 'tantrik' several times after administering some intoxicating substance, said the police on Saturday.

The victim's father, in the complaint, alleged that his daughter was married to a resident of Yamunanagar on September 12 this year, and soon after the marriage, her in-laws called her father and said she was mentally ill. Upon hearing this, the father reached home only see his beloved daughter lying in an unconscious condition. The victim, after gaining consciousness, narrated the whole ordeal to him.

"She told us that on the first day of her marriage, the family had called an occultist at home. After administration of some intoxicating substance, she was made to have sexual intercourse with her husband's elder brother and her sister-in-law's husband," the father alleged in the complaint.

The victim was made to involve herself in some dubious activities with the occultist for next three days, following her marriage. During which, she was gang-raped multiple times, he said. In the complaint, the father also said that his daughter's mother-in-law and two sisters-in-law were also involved in the conspiracy.

After committing the crime, the accused would burn her clothes in order to destroy any evidence of the crime, the FIR stated.

Station House Officer Satya Devi said a zero FIR was registered and the case was transferred to Yamunanagar Police Station for further investigation.

In another similar incident, a neighbour alleged raped a 26-year-old married woman at gunpoint at a time when she was alone in her house in a village in Shamli district, police said Saturday. Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said the incident occurred at Jandheri village under Kairana Police Station Friday.

(With inputs from PTI)

