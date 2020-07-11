Newlywed couple cancels wedding plans, treats police officers to wedding meal

Expressing gratitude towards the Mumbai police, who have been working relentlessly amid the pandemic, a couple treated cops at Navghar police station (Mulund) with a feast on Friday afternoon. The newlyweds have also planned to host a lunch every week for COVID warriors in other sectors. Apart from the meal, the couple gifted sanitisers and face masks to the cops. The money they had saved for an elaborate wedding is being used for this purpose.

Abhishek and Meera Kulkarni, after dating for eight years, got engaged in October 2019 but their wedding plans got derailed due to the pandemic. The two families finally decided to have a modest wedding on June 25.

"The ceremony was held by following all rules; only 50 relatives were invited. While we were both upset about the cancellation of a grand wedding, we decided to make up by thanking our Corona warriors," said Abhishek Kulkarni, who runs a school and junior college in Mulund, adding that the couple's families too readily agreed to this plan.



Abhishek and Meera on their wedding day

The two distributed Biryani to all the police personnel at Navghar police station on Friday afternoon. "It was a delight to spend some time with the Corona warriors. They are putting their lives at stake for us, so we decided to share our happiness with the cops, corporation officials, doctors, and other warriors," said Meera Kulkarni, who works in the Merchant Navy.

