Newly-wed woman killed in alleged robbery in Meerut
The miscreants overtook the car of a newly-wed couple and shot the woman
A newly-wed woman was shot dead by some miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Friday in what appears to be a robbery-gone-wrong case.
Talking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manzil Saini said, "We are registering the case. As far as the information we have got there were 3-4 boys who were involved in this. It seems to be a case of robbery but we cannot be sure about it as yet. We are investigating the matter."
Yesterday, the miscreants overtook the car of a newly-wed couple and shot the woman.
Later, they robbed the car and other belongings worth Rs 6 lakh approximately.
Soon, the relatives took the injured woman and his husband to a nearby hospital, where the new bride was declared brought dead.
Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police have taken the cognizance in the matter. (ANI)
