Newlyweds Arya and Sayyeshaa reunite for Teddy

Arya and Sayyeshaa, who had last worked together in Tamil comedy Gajinikanth, have reunited for the upcoming film Teddy, its makers announced on Thursday, May 23

Actors and real-life couple Arya and Sayyeshaa, who had last worked together in the Tamil comedy Gajinikanth, have reunited for the upcoming film Teddy, the makers of the film announced on Thursday, May 23. The film will be directed by Shakti Soundar Rajan; Teddy had its official launch ceremony on Wednesday, May 22.

In a statement, the makers of the film announced the commencement of the project. Arya, along with director Shakti and the rest of the technical crew, was present at the launch ceremony. Teddy will be bankrolled by Studio Green, and the project marks the maiden collaboration of Arya and Shakti.

The film's title was released on March 10 to coincide with Arya's marriage and the birthday of director Shakti. The film, which will have music by D. Imman, will be predominantly shot in Chennai apart from some exotic places in Europe.

Sayyeshaa took to Twitter and wrote: "So happy to be part of this wonderful film and work with the loveliest people. Here's to an amazing film."

Even though Arya and Sayyeshaa have worked together in the upcoming Suriya-starrer Tamil action thriller Kaappaan, they are not paired together in the movie. Arya is rumoured to have played the antagonist in this K.V. Anand directorial.

Meanwhile, Arya currently awaits the release of upcoming Tamil crime thriller Magamuni, in which he has teamed up with director Santha Kumar for the first time.

Sayyeshaa and Arya exchanged wedding vows on March 10, 2019, at Hyderabad's Taj Falaknuma Palace. The couple had an intimate wedding celebration with a selective list of friends and family invited to be a part of their special day. Rana Daggubati, Sanjay Dutt, Tamil superstar Suriya and brother Karthi also attended the wedding.

While Sayyeshaa looked radiant in a traditional red bridal lehenga, Arya looked dapper in a velvet black sherwani with embroidery on it. Tiger Shroff's fitness trainer, Vikram Swain also attended Sayyeshaa's big fat wedding. He shared the photo on Instagram and wrote: "Wishing my sister @sayyeshaa and her wonderful groom @aryaoffl a very happy married life. May god bless you both with all the wonderful things in life [sic]"

