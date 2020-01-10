NewPassword: Google, Mumbai police join Tweeple in posting hilarious memes

The internet is home for everchanging fads of social media. Everyday netizens come across fads that come and go even before one can sit up and take notice. Some are trends for people to keep up with and some are bizarre challenges that are passed around, keeping people connected.

The first trend of the new year has Twitter coming up with changing the passwords of your social media accounts or emails. Hashtagged #NewPassword, it highlights the struggles of keeping your data secure with a strong password which you can remember throughout the year. Here are some memes on Twitter that pokes fun at this trend.

Verify before forwarding messages on social media.#NewPassword pic.twitter.com/FigUgb0d4K — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 9, 2020

Special Characters & Special Services are always the BEST! #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/gn0w7ERegq — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) January 10, 2020

Time is valuable, hence to avoid long queues at the ticket windows, Indian Railways came up with an innovative concept of user-friendly UTS mobile app. This App is available on Google, IOS and Windows app store. #NewPassword pic.twitter.com/7dWTUK74T5 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 8, 2020

What do you think of this trend?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates