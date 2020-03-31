Newspapers are safe, unreliable forwards and rumours are not

With uncertainty all around us, what we need now more than ever is clarity. And newspapers provide this to us with information that's verified by credible sources and goes through multiple facts checks.

Readers can be rest assured that newspapers are safe to bring into their homes, hold in their hands and read.

According to the World Health Organisation, "the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low."

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, newspapers are being printed, circulated and read across the world, including in countries badly hit by the infection, like China and Italy.

Virologist George Lomonossof told BBC Radio Scotland: "Newspapers are pretty sterile because of the way they are printed and the process they’ve been through [to be produced]."

Print and ink make newspapers sterile. It’s exactly the reason why it’s okay to eat bhel puri and Vada pav out of them, which we have for decades.

Newspaper are safe, unreliable forwards and rumour are not. For authentic news you can believe on coronavirus and how mumbai is going on it’s fight against the infection, rely on newspapers - READ MID-DAY, Made in Mumbai

