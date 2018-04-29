Newton case: pre-summoning evidence hearing on July 19

Sanyal has sought deletion of scenes allegedly portraying the CRPF in a bad light and its re-release



A Delhi court has posted hearing in the case against Bollywood movie 'Newton' for July 19, 2018 for pre-summoning evidence of the complainant. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-Inspector Tamal Sanyal has filed the criminal complaint and civil defamation case and sought direction to Manish Mundra, producer of the movie, and Shiladitya Bora, the CEO of production company Drishyam Films, to tender an unconditional public apology and compensate the complainant, and the CRPF.

Sanyal has sought deletion of scenes allegedly portraying the CRPF in a bad light and its re-release. He alleged that false and baseless imputations were made by the makers with the sole mala fide intention to injure and harm the image of a prime central paramilitary force of the country.

The 'National Coordination Committee', an umbrella organisation of multiple organizations of retired paramilitary personnel and officers, has also filed an application for impleading in the case.

'Newton' revolves around a rookie but idealistic election officer as he struggles to hold elections in a Chhattisgarh village despite the threat of Naxalite violence. It was India's official entry for the Oscars' Best Foreign Language Film category last year.

