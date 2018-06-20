Next CM will be from Sena, vows Uddhav Thackeray

Lauds party workers' fight against 'liar' government at state and Centre

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the party workers on the occasion of 52nd Foundation Anniversary, in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Pic/PTI

Come what may, the Shiv Sena will have its chief minister in the chair in the next elections, party chief Uddhav Thackeray vowed on Tuesday. He reiterated that the Sena would not only fight the Assembly polls alone, but would also go solo in the Lok Sabha elections, which he said could be brought forward to December this year.

Addressing the gathering that celebrated the 52nd foundation day of the party, Thackeray said the fight his party workers were putting up on the streets against a 'liar' government at the state and Centre, will be key to their electoral success in the coming days.

"You will see the truth and facts by analysing the promises that the BJP government claims to have delivered. Find out who benefitted and where the public money went," he told the sainiks at an exhibition centre in Goregaon.

He said the sainiks were now determined to defeat the enemy. "This means the general's [Uddhav] job has eased considerably. The Sena should now be party No. 1 by way of registering the highest strength of party workers," he said.

But, he said, he didn't want members to be registered through missed calls [like the BJP does]. "I want actual strength, which could come face to face with me," he said.

"I will make sure the CM is from the Sena anyhow. And, let me tell the people who challenge me that I will sit on them if I have to, to ensure a Sena CM. The country has its eyes on the Sena and its next move. Many regional parties have asked us to take the lead in forming a third front [against BJP], but I have told them I will think about it. Others have realised our increased strength, now we, too, should understand it. I know my politics, and I will show you how I beat the people [read BJP] who worked with my father [the late Bal Thackeray]. I will do it on my own. They say like-minded people should come together. To me, such people should not be those who just want to grab power, but those who want to deliver justice to the people," he said.

Thackeray indicated that he was unlikely to join hands with NCP boss Sharad Pawar. "Who are these people? They divide Maharashtrians in the name of topi (cap), pagadi (headgear) politics. I warn them that the people will teach them a lesson for this," he said, adding that leaders should use their brains not headgear.