Next Fast and Furious film will be 'bigger', says Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel has teased that the next instalment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise will be "bigger" than its predecessor and might be set in Africa. During an interview on TODAY, the 50-year-old actor confirmed that Justin Lin, who helmed three films in the franchise, will be returning to direct the next two "Fast & Furious" films.

"It does get bigger... I just got off the phone with Justin Lin, who is directing 'Fast 9' and 'Fast 10', and I can't tell you how excited he is," Diesel said. Over the years, the "Fast and Furious" films have been set in and explored different countries, including Brazil, UK, Spain, Japan, Mexico and UAE, and Diesel said the next movie might take them to Africa as it has been "long overdue".

"We haven't been to Africa, I can tell you that. And we are long overdue," Diesel added. The next "Fast and Furious" film has a released date of April 10, 2020, and core cast of Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson, are expected to be back for it.

