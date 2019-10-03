Next Gen Food Blogger making it big in the food industry!

The zenith of the food industry is making your own statement, but serve it to your admirers before the idea becomes cosmopolitan. The road, however, is excessively challenging. You need behemoth amount of followers followed by an idea which portrays your authenticity and then finally the skill of capturing the essence and beauty of FOOD.

Chinar Grover has quintessentially tried to highlight and check all these factors and here she is presenting to the fraternity of food, her thought process and her ideas as to how it is done in the most efficacious manner.

Chinar is not just a blogger, but a real influencer with all the efforts to make her mark on the international stage with her will and style of personifying food just like glam and fashion. She is not the only eye drooler through her portraits of food; she is also dominating Instagram.

Follow her on Instagram @foodconnectindia for some drool-worthy Insta stories & posts! Many individuals have established themselves being into the food industry but Chinar has not only been a virtual but real-life timid food critic as to keeping the real sense of food alive and invigorated.

Chinar's vision and style is dope and full of glitz and glam but all these factors comes with the point of food, taste and whilst the followers can't smell it, she tries that mere sight of it makes it as appealing as it right in front of them which is why brands are eager to collaborate with her be it on barter or fiscal basis.

Chinar is however not working only for the money, it's her defined love for food and her passion for capturing it in its most beautiful sense what makes her different from others. It's really hard for anyone to establish their name in the F&B industry as a blogger or influencer but thriving incessantly and perseverance to attain what she always wanted is what keeps her torch ignited as towards the love and devotion for food and for excelling on social media platforms. CHINAR GROVER has made her name in the food industry and she keeps growing every day with new aspects and factors to learn.

