Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna enjoy romantic evening after breaking up thrice!

Aug 31, 2018, 12:08 IST | A Correspondent

Neymar, who rekindled romance with Bruna this January, after three break-ups, posted this loved-up picture on Instagram yesterday and wrote

Neymar Jr and Bruna Marquezine

Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr enjoyed a romantic evening with actor girlfriend Bruna Marquezine in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Wednesday. Neymar, who rekindled romance with Bruna this January, after three break-ups, posted this loved-up picture on Instagram yesterday and wrote: "@brumarquezine I love you. Here is Paris."

Later, he even posted an Instagram story of Bruna showcasing her football skills at his five-story mansion. Neymar joked that she was as good as Brazilian women's star player Marta and wrote: "Marta Marquezine."

