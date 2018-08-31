Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna enjoy romantic evening after breaking up thrice!
Neymar, who rekindled romance with Bruna this January, after three break-ups, posted this loved-up picture on Instagram yesterday and wrote
Paris Saint-Germain's Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr enjoyed a romantic evening with actor girlfriend Bruna Marquezine in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Wednesday. Neymar, who rekindled romance with Bruna this January, after three break-ups, posted this loved-up picture on Instagram yesterday and wrote: "@brumarquezine I love you. Here is Paris."
Later, he even posted an Instagram story of Bruna showcasing her football skills at his five-story mansion. Neymar joked that she was as good as Brazilian women's star player Marta and wrote: "Marta Marquezine."
