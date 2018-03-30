Neymar can surpass Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, insists Roberto Carlos

I want to clarify that at no time did I say that Brazil was not a favourite for the World Cup and that Neymar would not be the world's best player



Neymar

Former Brazil and Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos believes Neymar has what it takes to be the best footballer in the world, even while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are still playing. "I want to clarify that at no time did I say that Brazil was not a favourite for the World Cup and that Neymar would not be the world's best player against Cristiano Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi," Carlos wrote in an Instagram post. "I'm Brazilian and ... I'll never have anything but praise for our national team. Neymar is one of the best players on the planet and has every possibility of becoming the best in the world, against anybody. It's up to him."

