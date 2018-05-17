Neymar fears not getting fit in time for FIFA World Cup 2018

The PSG striker has not played since February, but knows that soccer-mad Brazil hopes he is fit to lead their team to glory in the World Cup starting on June 14



Neymar

As Neymar, the world's most expensive player, battles to be fit for Brazil's World Cup campaign, he is aware of the pressure. "Nobody is as scared as me," he said. The PSG striker has not played since February, but knows that soccer-mad Brazil hopes he is fit to lead their team to glory in the World Cup starting on June 14.

"I know that people are a little anxious, but nobody more than me, nobody is as nervous about my comeback and nobody is more scared than me," Neymar said. The world's most expensive player was injured on February 25 playing for PSG in the French league.

The striker, 26, underwent surgery on a bone in his right foot in Brazil at the start of March and has since dedicated himself to preparing for the World Cup. "It's a difficult time, right? I think it's one of the most difficult I've ever had, because I'm very close to a dream I have, which is the World Cup.

"Thank God I have this further opportunity, this further chance, to try to be a world champion for my country, which is a dream that I have had since childhood," Neymar said. "It is my goal. I hope it is my cup."