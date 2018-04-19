Neymar: I have enough time to prepare for 2018 World Cup

Brazilian superstar Neymar has said he expects to be in better shape for the 2018 World Cup in Russia than he was before his foot injury



Neymar

Brazilian superstar Neymar has said he expects to be in better shape for the 2018 World Cup in Russia than he was before his foot injury. "I hope I won't watch the World Cup on TV," Neymar joked. "I will have enough time to prepare," he said.

"There isn't an exact date yet. I have the last exam, if I'm not mistaken, I'm not sure, on May 17," he added.

