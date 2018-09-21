Neymar Jr backs Brazil legend Romario to be Rio de Janeiro governor

football

"I'm here to say I support you. To you and all those that are with you," Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, said in a message circulating on the internet

Senator Romario de Souza and Neymar Jr

Brazil's football star Neymar is getting involved in politics and has given his backing to former fellow international forward Romario in the upcoming gubernatorial elections next month. "I'm here to say I support you. To you and all those that are with you," Neymar, the Paris Saint-Germain striker, said in a message circulating on the internet.

Romario, who helped Brazil lift the World Cup in 1994, is running for governor of his native Rio de Janeiro in the October 7 elections. The former Barcelona forward is currently a senator for Rio. "I hope you can improve Rio de Janeiro a lot. I go there and love this city," said Neymar. Having retired from his playing career, Romario was first elected a Rio deputy in 2010 and then became a senator in 2014.

