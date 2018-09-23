Neymar Jr is football's Kardashian, says Joey Barton

football

Neymar has come under focus following PSG's 2-3 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, which left critics unimpressed

Joey Barton, Kim Kardashian and Neymar

Former Marseille midfielder Joey Barton has taken a swipe at Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar, claiming that he is "the Kim Kardashian of football". Barton won great popularity at Stade Velodrome for his approach on the pitch, while he will have only have earned more credit in the port city for having a pot shot at the Brazilian star. Neymar has come under particular focus following PSG's 2-3 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, which left critics unimpressed.

Among those watching on was Barton, who told L'Equipe: "I think he's the Kim Kardashian of football. Neymar's not the best player in the world, as we saw again in Russia. He's not at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi. There are many other players in the world in front of him. Neymar's not a footballing phenomenon, he's an advertising phenomenon, like the Kardashians."

