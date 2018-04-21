Neymar JR posts a heartwarming picture of him with his mother

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr, currently recovering from a broken foot, posted this picture on Instagram of a new tattoo of his mother Nadine recently

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar Jr, currently recovering from a broken foot, posted this picture on Instagram of a new tattoo of his mother Nadine recently.

The Brazil star, hopeful of recuperating from his broken metatarsal in time for June's FIFA World Cup, has tattooed his mother's face on his upper arm. He captioned the image: "Te amo @nadine.goncalves," which is 'I love you' in Spanish.

