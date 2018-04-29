Neymar Jr. will be ready for World Cup, says Brazil team doctor

Neymar Jr., out with a broken foot since February, will be ready to play at the World Cup in Russia, Brazil's team doctor said



Neymar Jr., out with a broken foot since February, will be ready to play at the World Cup in Russia, Brazil's team doctor said. Rodrigo Lasmar carried out the surgery on the Paris Saint-Germain player, who broke the fifth metatarsal bone in his right foot on February 25 during a match against Marseille, reports EFE news agency.

"The expectation is for Neymar to arrive well prepared for the World Cup", Lasmar told GloboEsporte on Friday. "Our objective is that he recovers as well as possible", Lasmar added. The doctor said the PSG and Brazil star was recovering "in the best way possible" and within the "planned time frame", but admitted that Neymar would require intense physical conditioning and training in order for him to be ready to play, having been out of action since the end of February.

"We need to improve his physical condition. Players returning from injury deserve an individual assessment to draw up the best possible strategy for them", Lasmar added. Neymar had surgery on his broken right foot on Mar. 3, and is currently recovering at his home in Mangaratiba, near Rio de Janeiro. Brazil kick off their World Cup campaign with a Group E match on Jun. 18 against Switzerland.

