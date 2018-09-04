Neymar Jr's girl Bruna Marquez shines in Venice

football

PIC/AFP

Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr’s model girlfriend Bruna Marquezine stunned the audience in a strapless golden gown at the premiere of The Sisters Brothers, held at the famous Sala Grande as a part of the Venice film festival on Sunday.

Neymar Jr is a Brazilian footballer who plays as a forward for French club Paris Saint-Germain and the Brazil national team. He is considered to be one of the best players in the world.

Neymar came into prominence at an early age at Santos, where he made his professional debut aged 17. He helped the club win two successive Campeonato Paulista championships, a Copa do Brasil, and the 2011 Copa Libertadores, Santos' first Copa Libertadores since 1963. Neymar was twice named the South American Footballer of the Year, in 2011 and 2012, before moving to Europe to join Barcelona. As part of Barça's attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez, he won the continental treble of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League, and came third for the FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2015 for his performances. He followed this up by attaining a domestic double in the 2015–16 season. In August 2017, Neymar transferred from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in a move worth €222 million, making him the world's most expensive player. In France, he claimed a domestic treble of Ligue 1, Coupe de France, and Coupe de la Ligue, and was voted as the league's Player of the Year.

With 57 goals in 90 matches for Brazil since debuting at age 18, Neymar is the third highest goalscorer for his national team, trailing only Pele and Ronaldo. He was a key player in Brazil's victories at the 2011 South American Youth Championship, where he finished as leading goalscorer, and the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, where he won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament. His participation in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 Copa América was cut short by injury and a suspension, respectively. The following year, he captained Brazil to their first Olympic gold medal in men's football at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and two years later, featured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

