Neymar leads Paris St Germain to 3-0 win over Nice

Paris Saint Germain's Neymar, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal, during the League One soccer match between Nice and Paris Saint-Germain at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southern France, Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Pic/AP/PTI

Brazilian superstar forward Neymar Jr. was the big star for Paris Saint-Germain, scoring a brace to lead his side to a 3-0 away win over Nice and its eighth victory in as many matches in the Ligue 1 season.

Neymar on Saturday opened the scoring 22 minutes into the game at Allianz Riviera on a remarkable right-footed shot from outside the box, reports Efe. French midfielder Christopher Nkunku then doubled PSG's lead just 42 seconds into the second half on a left-footed shot from inside the area, finishing off a play that his superstar countryman Kylian Mbappe had set up with a remarkable run.

Nice's situation became even more bleak when midfielder Wylan Cyprien was sent off for a second yellow card in the 59th minute. PSG's third goal came on a rapid counterattack that was led by midfielder Adrien Rabiot and Mbappe and ended with a Neymar finish into a virtually empty net. PSG strengthened its lead in the French league with the win and currently has 24 points, while Nice is in 11th place with 10.

