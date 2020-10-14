Neymar overtakes Ronaldo to become Brazil's 2nd highest goal-scorer

Brazil's Neymar celebrates after scoring against Peru during their 2022 FIFA World Cup South American qualifier football match at the National Stadium in Lima. Pic/AFP

Neymar has surpassed Ronaldo to become the second-highest goal scorer for Brazil.

Neymar scored hat-trick against Peru in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier which helped Brazil register a 4-2 win on Tuesday evening. He has now taken his international tally to 64 in 104 games, two more than Ronaldo who had scored 62 goals in 98 matches for Brazil. Legendary striker Pele leads the chart with 77 goals for Brazil.

In August, legendary Brazil goalkeeper Tafarrel had termed Neymar as a superstar. In an interview to FIFA.com, he had said of the Paris Saint Germain striker: "A great player. He plays the game in a beautiful way. He's an incredible dribbler, sets up goals, scores fantastic goals."

"He's very important for us. We really hope he can be at his best and help Brazil win another World Cup. He's a superstar," Tafarrel added.

