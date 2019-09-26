Neymar questioned by cops for attacking Rennais fan

Paris: Neymar has given a statement to the police over accusations that he allegedly attacked a Stade Rennais FC fan, Le Parisien newspaper reported. Neymar gave the statement on Tuesday.

The Bobigny district attorney office led the investigation into the incident which reportedly took place after the French Cup final, as the Brazilian was on his way, alongside his teammates, to collect their silver medals on April 27.

Neymar, then, stopped for a moment and hit a fan in the face who was allegedly insulting the Brazilian international. The incident was captured by TV cameras, reports Efe news.

In late August, the fan by the name Nelson gave his statement to police officials. In the wake of the incident, Neymar was handed a three-match ban.

The fan filed a complaint against the former Barcelona player in August. Neymar on Sunday scored a late winner as French champions PSG edged past Lyon to move three points clear at the top of Ligue 1.

