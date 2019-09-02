Neymar to stay at PSG after Barcelona transfer fails

football

"Se queda," Spanish for he's staying, read the L'Equipe headline on its front page with a photo of the Brazilian

Neymar

Neymar is to stay at PSG after seeing his desire to transfer back to Barcelona fail, according to press reports yesterday.

"Faces with the impossibility of completing his transfer to Barcelona, Neymar had informed his entourage he has decided to end the season at PSG," the daily said.

Spanish sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo carried similar news, which comes just ahead of the transfer market deadlines in France and Spain today. "Neymar's entourage admit it: it's finished," it said.

Neymar, 27, became the world's most expensive player when PSG paid 222 million euros at the time) for his transfer from Barcelona two years ago.

Neymar has not featured at all for PSG this season. Efforts to negotiate a lucrative transfer back to Barcelona have seemingly floundered,

