Neymar wants corruption trial to be held in Barcelona

Brazil forward Neymar Jr. and his parents on Monday requested that his trial for alleged fraud and corruption over his 2013 Santos-Barcelona transfer deal be moved to the Spanish city.

Lawyers for Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu, former Santos President Sandro Rosell, and the 27-year-old player's family company N&N have joined the call made during a hearing at Spain's National Court, reports Efe news.

The prosecutor, however, opposed the request, believing the National Court had the competency to decide on the case as there were Spanish defendants and part of the investigated criminal acts were committed abroad, specifically in Brazil.

The Prosecutor's Office requested two years in prison and a 10 million euro fine for Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, and five years in prison for Rosell, who was recently cleared of money laundering charges.

Additionally, it sought a two-year jail sentence for Neymar's father and a year for his mother over corruption allegations, as well as a fine of 1.4 million euro for N&N.

The prosecutor also demanded an 8.4 million euro fine for Barcelona FC, and 7 million euro penalty for Santos.

The lawyer of Neymar and his father has asked for the trial to be held in Barcelona since some of the allegations were committed in that city.

Neymar has been having a torrid few weeks including an injury which has kept him out of Copa America 2019.

A distraught-looking Neymar covered his face with his hands as he sat on the bench after hobbling from the field in the 20th minute at Brasilia's Mane Garrincha Stadium on Wednesday. A large ice pack had been strapped to his lower right leg.

With inputs from IANS

