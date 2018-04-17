Neymar will be fit for 2018 FIFA World Cup: Pele

Pele, 77, who has been in ailing health recently, put his faith in PSG striker Neymar's ability to recover from a fractured foot in time to lead Brazil to a sixth global title in Russia



Brazilian legend Pele says he is confident about Brazil's chances at the upcoming World Cup and expects injured star Neymar to be fully fit to lead the side in Russia.



Pele, 77, who has been in ailing health recently, put his faith in PSG striker Neymar's ability to recover from a fractured foot in time to lead Brazil to a sixth global title in Russia.

"We don't know what is going to happen, but I think for the World Cup he's going to be in shape because his injury is not so bad," said Pele, the only person to have won the World Cup three times. "I wish he has the same luck I had in the World Cup."

