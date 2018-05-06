Neymar works out at PSG training ground

The pictures showed the world's most expensive player grimacing as he lifted weights and working out on leg-strengthening equipment



Neymar

Neymar returned to the Paris Saint-Germain training centre on Saturday and the club tweeted photos of the Brazilian star working out in the gym. The pictures showed the world's most expensive player grimacing as he lifted weights and working out on leg-strengthening equipment. One photo showed him walking barefoot in a sand-covered area used by players returning from injury.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever