NFL affecting my personal life with wife Gisele and kids, says Tom Brady

American football quarterback Tom Brady has claimed that his family life - wife Gisele Bundchen and their two children, Vivian, five, and Benjamin, eight - has taken a back seat due to his focus on the game.



Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference yesterday, Brady, who also has son John, 10, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan, said: "Part of this off-season for me is about preparing for my next mountain to climb, but it's also acknowledging that a lot of people are getting the short end of the stick in my life, certainly my wife and my kids. They're not getting younger, so I need to take time to be available to them."

