NFL coach Sean Payton infected with COVID- 19

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the new coronavirus, becoming the first person from the National Football League ( NFL) known to have contracted the disease. Payton said he is feeling tired but resting at home after going into self quarantine. "I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have.

I'm lucky," Payton said on Thursday. Payton said he began feeling unwell on Sunday and got tested the next day. It took three days for the results to come back positive.

