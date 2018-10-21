NFL legend Mark Brunell to swap football for paper aeroplanes

other-sports

Former NFL quarterback Mark Brunell is swapping football for paper aeroplanes, as he attempts to challenge the world record for the longest flight. The current head coach of Episcopal School of Jacksonville in Florida, Brunell, 48, will team up with leading aviation engineer Andy Currey in an attempt to achieve the feat.

The duo will try to beat the world record of 70 metres in London on Wednesday. Currey, who held the previous record, is excited about the opportunity to achieve the feat. "It's been several years since I held my world record, so I'm hoping my aeronautical knowledge partnered with the athletic abilities of a top quarterback will make the perfect combination," Currey was quoted as saying by British tabloid The Sun. The event will be shown live on Facebook.

