NFL star Aaron Rodgers and racer Danica Patrick's email love story

American racer says she and NFL star Aaron Rodgers kept in touch only via email before they started dating



Aaron Rodgers

NASCAR driver Danica Patrick has been dating National Football League (NFL) star Aaron Rodgers since January, but before they began seeing each other, they used to communicate via emails, Patrick revealed on US TV programme, The Jenny McCarthy Show recently.



Danica Patrick

“We met at the ESPYs back in 2012. We both remember. We remember meeting each other, it was quick. I got his email address, and I remember thinking to myself back then, like, ‘Oh, on the down low’. Not a phone number, just an email address. Which is whatever,” Danica told the show host. And over the years she kept in touch with the Green Bay Packers quarterback only via email. “We kept in touch just a little bit. There were some years I don’t think we talked to each other. It wasn’t until, obviously, recently that we actually had phone numbers,” said Danica, the only woman to have ever won an IndyCar Series race.

The couple have cute nicknames for each other based on their NFL team preferences. He calls her ‘Chicago’ (from Chicago Bears) while she refers to him as Green Bay.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates