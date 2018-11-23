NFL star Aaron Rodgers donates Rs 7 crore for wildfire fund

other-sports

Rodgers, who grew up near Paradise, the northern California town of 30,000 which was wiped off the map by a deadly wildfire, made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he is donating $1 million (approx Rs 7 crore) to help with relief efforts from the devastating wildfires in his native California.

Rodgers, who grew up near Paradise, the northern California town of 30,000 which was wiped off the map by a deadly wildfire, made the announcement in a video posted on Twitter.

Victims of the Paradise blaze are living in temporary shelters in neighbouring Chico, Rodgers' hometown. "As many of you know, the California wildfires have devastated countless communities," Rodgers said in the video.

"In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents that got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico and across the north state. "I personally reached out to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help, and raising money for both immediate needs and the long-term recovery is what's needed most right now.

"This is why I'm partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation and donating $1 million to help with recovery and eventual rebuild of these communities."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever