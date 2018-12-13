NFL star Brady's wife Bundchen considers Ellen a 'lucky charm'
"I went on a blind date and I met my husband, so I think you might have been my good luck charm
Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has revealed that she considers TV host Ellen Degeneres her 'good luck charm' as she went on her first blind date with National Football League star Tom Brady right after she met her.
"I went on a blind date and I met my husband, so I think you might have been my good luck charm. Thank you! 12 years later, I'm very happy with how things turned out, so I appreciate it," Bundchen told Degeneres on her show recently.
Ellen Degeneres
Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009 and now live with their kids Vivian Lake, five and Benjamin, eight, as well as Brady's son John Edward, 11, with actor Bridget Moynahan, in Massachusetts. The couple celebrated nine years of marriage in February and posted throwback pictures of their wedding day on social media.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Yuvraj Singh's best moments in cricket: From the Natwest final to 6 sixes in an over