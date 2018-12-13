NFL star Brady's wife Bundchen considers Ellen a 'lucky charm'

other-sports

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has revealed that she considers TV host Ellen Degeneres her 'good luck charm' as she went on her first blind date with National Football League star Tom Brady right after she met her.

"I went on a blind date and I met my husband, so I think you might have been my good luck charm. Thank you! 12 years later, I'm very happy with how things turned out, so I appreciate it," Bundchen told Degeneres on her show recently.



Ellen Degeneres

Brady and Bundchen got married in 2009 and now live with their kids Vivian Lake, five and Benjamin, eight, as well as Brady's son John Edward, 11, with actor Bridget Moynahan, in Massachusetts. The couple celebrated nine years of marriage in February and posted throwback pictures of their wedding day on social media.

