NFL star Danny Amendola slams ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo for her Instagram obsession

"The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could. And the sex was f*****g crazy too" said Danny

Olivia Culpo

National Football League (NFL) star Danny Amendola, 33, has taken a dig at his ex-girlfriend and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, 26, and blamed her 'lifestyle' for their split in December last year.

In a now-deleted lengthy Instagram post, Amendola wrote: "I believe there should be a boundary btw private life and social media. Olivia believes in fishbowl lifestyle. This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship. If you're my real friend you know I'm private." While not everything he wrote was negative, he spoke about the good times they had together.



Danny Amendola

"The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love and learn. We celebrated that as often as we could. And the sex was f*****g crazy too. Truth is I have a whole cellphone of funny, embarrassing, sexy pics Instagram would love to have. However, living a public image isn't my choice, it's something I've learned to deal with. Not sure what's in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS."

