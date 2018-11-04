NFL star Erick Decker wife Jessie Decker's a super mom

other-sports

NFL star Erick Decker's singer, author and fashion designer wife Jessie loves to juggle work and look after their three kids

NFL star Eric Decker with his family

American National Football League (NFL) star Eric Decker's country singer-turned-author wife Jessie is super-busy these days with her professional commitments. She recently released her new book - Just Jessie: My Guide to Love, Life, Family, and Food, hosted the red carpet at the American Music Awards and launched her latest fashion collection at the New York Fashion Week. And she does all this besides being a super mom too.



Jessie Decker

Eric, 31, and Jessie, 30, got married in 2013 and have three children - daughter Vivianne Rose, four, and sons Eric Thomas Decker II, three, and Forrest Bradley, seven months. And despite her hectic work schedule, Jessie continues to breastfeed Forrest. She admits it's tough.

"This [motherhood] has been the biggest transition, for sure because your infant baby needs so much of your attention. They're so helpless. We've got three kids, we're busy," she says.

But never once, has the thought occurred of not having the third, she says. "I look at Eric all the time and I'm like, 'I'm so glad we had him [Forrest].' I'm always holding him, kissing him and looking over and I'm like, 'Thank you so much for suggesting we have a third.' I'm so happy!"

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates