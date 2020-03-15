NFL star Jay Cutler recalls 'nerve-wracking' proposal

Former National Football League (NFL) Jay Cutler has revealed how he almost blacked out when he first proposed reality TV star Kristin Cavallari in Cabo, Mexico, nine years ago.

Cutler said if he gets a chance to pop the question to his now wife again, he would surely want it to be better than his first attempt.

In a recent episode of Very Cavallari, Cutler said: "I didn't do it [propose Kristin] well. If I could do it again, I'd do it again. It's just nerve-wracking. You basically [black out]! It's like, 'Get this ring out of my face. I can't hold this anymore. Asking permission from Kristin's dad, that is rough. I mean, he said yes. It's fine, but just the buildup—I don't remember that either."

