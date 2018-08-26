NFL star Jay Cutler's wife Kristin Cavallari wants to be financially independent

other-sports

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari

American reality TV star Kristin Cavallari, 31, has revealed that it is important to be financially independent from her husband and former National Football League (NFL) star Jay Cutler. In order to do so, she keeps her money separate. The couple have three kids — Camden, six, Jaxon, four, and Saylor, two.

"That's how it should be though. The girl should have her own wealth. No girl should ever have to stay in a relationship because a guy is supporting her. I am with you because I love you, not because I need you," she said in a new teaser for the season finale of her TV show Very Cavallari.

After the first season of her show proved to be a huge success, it was confirmed earlier this week that the programme will return for a second season. "I couldn't be happier that Very Cavallari will be returning for season two," she added.

