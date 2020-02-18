NFL star JJ Watt ties the knot with US footballer Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas

National Football League star JJ Watt married American footballer Kealia Ohai in the Bahamas recently.

Watt posted this picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Best day of my life. Without question."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) onFeb 16, 2020 at 5:22am PST

Meanwhile, Kealia too posted similar wedding pictures and wrote: " The best day of my life. I love you forever @jjwatt."

Here are some additional photos that Kealia added to Instagram.

View this post on Instagram ð A post shared by Kealia Ohai (@kealiamae) onFeb 16, 2020 at 7:10pm PST

The couple have been together since 2016, but announced their engagement last year.

