NFL star Rob Gronkowski excited over his girl Camille Kostek being a SI model

Camille Kostek recently posted this picture of the SI shoot on Instagram and wrote

Camille Kostek

New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is excited that his girlfriend Camille Kostek, who is a former cheerleader for his National Football League (NFL) side, is now a Sports Illustrated (SI) Swimsuit model for the 2019 issue.

"It's just unreal the work she's been putting in and the workouts she's been doing to stay in shape to keep the body going," said Rob, who doubled up as her trainer.



Rob Gronkowski

Meanwhile, Kostek recently posted this picture (right) of the SI shoot on Instagram and wrote: "I got this really crazy overwhelming feeling of excitement out of nowhere and remembered I am smack dab in the middle of experiencing and living a dream of mine. This euphoric feeling can't be shook. Amongst all, I'm living this model dream of mine in the shape that I feel most myself in. The shape and size that had worked against me in the industry for years, was the same body I got to rock in my @si_swimsuit debut."

