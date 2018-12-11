NFL star Russell Wilson's singer wife Ciara has a desire for more kids

other-sports

National Football League star Russell Wilson's singer wife wants to have more kids with him

Ciara with daughter Sienna and son Future Jr

American singer Ciara, who has Future Jr, four, with her ex-partner Future, and Sienna, one, with National Football League (NFL) star Russell Wilson, has expressed her desire to have more kids besides other personal and professional goals she has in mind.

"It would be really cool to do tours with stadiums. And there's a lot of business goals that I want to accomplish ... hopefully there will be more kids, for sure. Well, you know, I got time! I'm a woman of ambition on a mission, so when the timing is right, of course," she told US website InsideNoVa.com.



Russell Wilson and Ciara

She even credited Wilson for helping her become a better woman after marriage. "Oh, absolutely, I do feel that I'm a better woman because of him. Obviously, I have my own vision for myself, but my husband definitely makes me better and that's what marriage is about. You both make each other better."

Meanwhile, Ciara felt that women today have become more brave. "I admire women like Michelle Obama and Serena Williams, my good friend, among others. What I love about them is that they are so brave in saying exactly what they feel. They're not afraid to fight," she said.

